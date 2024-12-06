Toast price target raised to $40 from $35 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Toast (TOST) to $40 from $35 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Toast’s Q3 was “robust” and Q4 guidance was “also solidly ahead of estimates,” but SaaS ARPU growth remains “underwhelming” and the CFO suggested at December 4 conference appearance that FY25 margins could increase 100-200 basis points, below the Street at about 400 points, the analyst says.
