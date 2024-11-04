Toast price target raised to $30 from $24 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane raised the firm’s price target on Toast (TOST) to $30 from $24 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s pricing initiatives are “boosting optimism,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TOST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.