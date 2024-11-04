Toast price target raised to $30 from $24 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane raised the firm’s price target on Toast (TOST) to $30 from $24 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s pricing initiatives are “boosting optimism,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TOST:
- Toast Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Toast price target raised to $35 from $32 at DA Davidson
- Toast price target raised to $33 from $30 at Morgan Stanley
- Toast price target raised to $27 from $24 at Bernstein
- Toast price target raised to $30 from $28 at Stephens
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.