Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) insiders are still down US$12k after purchasing last year, recent gain helped regain some losses

Insiders who bought US$200k worth of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 11% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$12k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Toast

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Paul Bell for US$67k worth of shares, at about US$40.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$37.64). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Toast insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TOST Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

Insiders at Toast Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Toast insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$200k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Toast Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Toast insiders own 30% of the company, currently worth about US$5.7b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Toast Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Toast insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Toast and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

