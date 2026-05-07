Toast, Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Toast, Inc. (TOST) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $126 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $56 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.9% to $1.630 billion from $1.337 billion last year.

Toast, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $126 Mln. vs. $56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.630 Bln vs. $1.337 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.