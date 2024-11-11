Toast Inc put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Toast (TOST) Inc with 6,237 puts trading, or 7x expected. Most active are Nov-24 36 puts and Nov-24 35 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 4,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.56, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 13th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TOST:
- Nvidia trades on Dow for first time, Rivian reports downbeat Q3: Morning Buzz
- Toast price target raised to $40 from $27 at RBC Capital
- Toast price target raised to $43 from $28 at Canaccord
- Toast price target raised to $25 from $23 at Wells Fargo
- Toast price target raised to $38 from $30 at Baird
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.