Toast Inc put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Toast (TOST) Inc with 6,237 puts trading, or 7x expected. Most active are Nov-24 36 puts and Nov-24 35 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 4,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.56, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 13th.

