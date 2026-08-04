Toast, Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Toast, Inc. (TOST) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $154 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $80 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.1% to $1.908 billion from $1.550 billion last year.

Toast, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $154 Mln. vs. $80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.908 Bln vs. $1.550 Bln last year.

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