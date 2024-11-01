Toast Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Toast (TOST) Inc with 6,191 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 69.69%. Nov-24 28 puts and Nov-24 33 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.61. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.