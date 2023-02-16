Markets
TOST

Toast Falls After Reporting Q4 Loss

February 16, 2023 — 10:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - Toast, Inc. (TOST) shares are sliding more than 22 percent on Thursday morning trade after reporting net loss for the fourth quarter, compared to a profit last year.

The quarterly loss for the cloud-based digital technology platform was $99 million or $0.19 per share, compared to profit of $2 million or loss per share of $0.23.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $745 - $775 million, while Wall Street analysts are looking for $751.14 million.

Currently, shares are at $20.07, down 22.71 percent from the previous close of $25.96 on a volume of 5,502,733.

