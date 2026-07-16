Toast Expansion Efforts: Will New Markets Fuel Revenue Growth?

Toast TOST is expanding beyond independent U.S. restaurants into enterprise chains, retail and international markets. Management said these newer markets are gaining traction, with annualized recurring run-rate (ARR) growing faster and software revenue per location exceeding that of Toast’s core business at a comparable stage.

Enterprise offers clear proof of Toast’s expansion strategy. Hungry Howie’s selected Toast’s enterprise technology suite for implementation across roughly 500 restaurants, including its point-of-sale (POS) terminals, Multi-Location Management, Kitchen Display System (KDS) and Toast Payment Processing. Toast also launched Toast Drive-Thru, an enterprise-grade solution designed to serve more than 140,000 U.S. locations.

Retail is another important growth path. Toast now serves more than 100 grocery locations, each generating more than $5 million in annual sales. Management estimates that more than 20,000 independent U.S. grocers generate more than $250 billion in sales, creating a sizable opportunity for Toast’s payments, inventory and supplier tools.

Internationally, Toast is focusing on dense, high-volume cities such as London, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne. Its support for an International Chamber of Commerce UK Trade & Export initiative could raise its profile with hospitality groups expanding between the UK and the United States. Toast is backing that expansion with local teams, round-the-clock service and operating data that can be shared globally.

Toast entered 2026 with strong momentum, giving its broader expansion plan added weight. First-quarter revenues increased 21.9% to $1.63 billion, while ARR climbed 26% to $2.2 billion. It added 7,000 net new locations in the quarter, with total locations increasing 22% year over year to nearly 171,000.

How Are Block & Lightspeed Expanding?

Block’s XYZ Square is a strong direct competitor. Square combines restaurant POS, payments, handheld hardware, online ordering, inventory and franchise-management tools, while its Uber Eats integration is expanding internationally. Square said that food-and-beverage seller GPV grew 21% year over year in first-quarter 2026.

Lightspeed POS LSPD competes across hospitality and retail. Its platform combines POS, global payments, inventory management, supplier connections, analytics and multichannel sales, helping multi-location merchants operate efficiently across physical and digital channels. Lightspeed serves businesses in more than 100 countries worldwide.

TOST’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Toast have outperformed in the past three months compared with the broader industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Toast’s shares has a Value Score of C. In terms of forward 12-month P/E, TOST stock is trading at 26.34X, which is at a discount to the Zacks Internet Software industry’s 28.50X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Toast’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 EPS has been revised upward to $1.35 in the past two months. The consensus estimate for the metric indicates a year-over-year increase of 51.69%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Toast currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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