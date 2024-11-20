News & Insights

Stocks

Toast downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

November 20, 2024 — 04:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Toast (TOST) to Neutral from Outperform with a $37 price target The firm cites valuation for the downgrade with the shares having more than doubled year-to-date. Toast has overdelivered this year and the stock has performed accordingly, the analyst tells investors in a research note. With downside risk to EBITDA estimates in fiscal 2025, the share price momentum “looks unsustainable,” contends Exane.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TOST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TOST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.