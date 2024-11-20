Toast downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Toast (TOST) to Neutral from Outperform with a $37 price target The firm cites valuation for the downgrade with the shares having more than doubled year-to-date. Toast has overdelivered this year and the stock has performed accordingly, the analyst tells investors in a research note. With downside risk to EBITDA estimates in fiscal 2025, the share price momentum “looks unsustainable,” contends Exane.
