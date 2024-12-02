Toast downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs downgraded Toast (TOST) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $45, up from $34. The firm says that with the stock up 135% year-to-date, much of its positive outlook is reflected. It sees the risk/reward now as more balanced. Given the recent run in the stock, coupled with Goldman’s view that near-term fundamentals are likely to be somewhat stable, the firm is moving to the sidelines, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
