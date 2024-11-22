Toast director Chapman-Hughes sells 15,285 class A shares

In a regulatory filing, Toast (TOST) director Susan Chapman-Hughes disclosed the sale of 15,285 class A shares of the company on November 20 at a price of $42.114 per share.
