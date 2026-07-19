Toast Chief Revenue Officer Jonathan Vassil Sells 11,170 Shares -- Should Investors Sell Too?

Key Points

The disposition of 11,170 shares resulted in a total transaction value of ~$336,900, based on a weighted-average execution price of $30.16 per share.

The sale reduced the executive's direct equity holdings by 14%, including shares acquired via the concurrent option exercise.

Post-transaction holdings include 69,966 shares held directly and 84,269 shares held indirectly through The Jonathan S. Vassil Grantor Retained Annuity Trust #1.

The activity was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 13, 2026, which facilitates pre-scheduled liquidity for insiders.

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Jonathan Vassil, Chief Revenue Officer of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST), sold 11,170 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 13 and July 14, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 11,170 Transaction value ~$336,900 Post-transaction shares 154,235 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 69,966 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 84,269 Post-transaction value $4.6 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($30.16); post-transaction value based on July 14, 2026, market close ($30.00).

Key questions

How does this transaction relate to the executive's total equity exposure?

While the sale involved 11,170 shares, Jonathan Vassil maintains a substantial long-term incentive position with 316,431 outstanding stock options, ensuring continued alignment with the company's valuation performance.

While the sale involved 11,170 shares, Jonathan Vassil maintains a substantial long-term incentive position with 316,431 outstanding stock options, ensuring continued alignment with the company's valuation performance. What were the mechanics of the share acquisition and disposal?

The transaction was executed as a cashless exercise and sale, in which options with an exercise price of $2.21 were converted to Class A Common Stock and immediately sold at prices ranging from $30.00 to $30.52.

The transaction was executed as a cashless exercise and sale, in which options with an exercise price of $2.21 were converted to Class A Common Stock and immediately sold at prices ranging from $30.00 to $30.52. What is the significance of the 10b5-1 plan adoption date?

The trading plan was established on March 13, 2026, with a four-month cooling-off period before the first transactions were executed in July, a standard governance practice for executive portfolio management.

The trading plan was established on March 13, 2026, with a four-month cooling-off period before the first transactions were executed in July, a standard governance practice for executive portfolio management. How does the current market valuation compare to the transaction price?

The shares were sold at a weighted-average price of $30.16, slightly above the July 14, 2026, market close of $30.00, during a period when the stock had declined 33% over the previous 12 months.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $30.08 Market Capitalization $17.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.4 billion Net Income (TTM) $412.0 million

Company Snapshot

Toast, Inc. delivers a comprehensive cloud-based digital technology platform purpose-built for the restaurant industry, featuring a robust product suite that includes the Toast Point of Sale (POS) system, Toast Flex terminals, and complementary hardware solutions that generate recurring software and services revenue.

The company operates a subscription-based business model in which restaurant operators pay recurring fees for access to its integrated cloud platform, point-of-sale hardware, payment processing services, and ancillary software solutions, thereby creating predictable, scalable revenue streams.

Toast serves restaurant operators of varying sizes across the United States and Ireland, targeting independent and multi-unit restaurant chains seeking comprehensive digital infrastructure solutions to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and optimize financial management.

Toast, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based digital infrastructure solutions for the restaurant industry, with a market capitalization of $17.4 billion, TTM revenues of $6.4 billion, and TTM net income of $412.0 million. The company maintains operational scale with 6,500 employees. It leverages its integrated platform architecture, combining point-of-sale hardware, payment processing, and software services, to create significant switching costs and customer stickiness in a fragmented yet growing market. Toast's competitive positioning is reinforced by its vertical specialization in the restaurant sector, enabling deep product-market fit and the ability to capture multiple revenue streams across hardware, software subscriptions, and payment processing services.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors shouldn’t worry about Vassil’s recent sales as they are pretty run-of-the-mill, pre-planned transactions for management to make over time. Vassil still has ample exposure to Toast’s long-term results, and these sales were relatively minor.

The main focus for investors should be on Toast’s stock and its actual operations, which appear to be moving in contrasting directions. While Toast stock is down 35% over the last year, I’d argue that the company has never been stronger financially and operationally. The company has locked in its status as the leading payment provider in the states for restaurants of all types and has recently delivered exceptional growth despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and the ever-looming, all-encompassing “AI disruption threat.”

Toast just grew annual recurring revenue by 26%, adjusted EBITDA by 34%, and saw EPS double in its latest quarter as its payments platform continued to scale beautifully. Now solidly profitable and becoming ever more so with each quarter, Toast’s focus will turn to protecting its leadership position from peers, incorporating AI into its operations, and upselling current customers on new services. Trading at just 22 times forward earnings while guiding for recurring gross profits to grow by 22% this year, I’ll be looking to open a starter position in the company soon.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Toast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.