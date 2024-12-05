Toast and Uber expand partnership allowing restaurants delivery fees saving

Toast (TOST) and Uber Technologies, (UBER) are excited to announce an expanded partnership, giving restaurants increased choice, and their guests more ways to get their favorite foods delivered to their door while helping restaurants reduce costs and expand their reach. The new integration between Toast Delivery Services and Uber Direct will allow restaurants across the U.S. to save on delivery fees, expand their delivery radius, and leverage Uber’s extensive delivery network to offer local delivery of orders made by phone and through Toast digital ordering channels, including Online Ordering, Branded Mobile App, and the Local by Toast (formerly Toast TakeOut) app. Since 2021, Toast and Uber have partnered to seamlessly deliver orders made through the Uber Eats app. ??”We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Uber, and delighted to offer restaurants Uber Direct via Toast Delivery Services with fast and reliable local delivery support through our customers’ Toast-powered online ordering channels,” said Kelly Esten, Chief Marketing Officer at Toast. “Partnering with Uber Direct will help restaurants maximize their margins with commission-free deliveries and reach more guests. We are excited to offer these new benefits to restaurants across the United States.”

