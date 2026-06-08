Toast and Robinhood Markets have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 8, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Toast TOST as the Bull of the Day and Robinhood Markets HOOD as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, Carnival Corp. & plc CCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Toastis a cloud-based restaurant technology platform that posted a strong Q1 and raised its full-year outlook despite a noisy GAAP print. TOST earns a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is today's Bull of the Day.

About the Company

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Boston, Toast is a cloud-based restaurant technology platform built around a point-of-sale system that serves as the operational hub for roughly 171,000 restaurant locations worldwide.

The platform covers the full restaurant stack: transaction processing, order management, kitchen communication, employee payroll, scheduling, reporting, and analytics. Toast has expanded well beyond the core POS into online ordering, delivery integrations, marketing solutions, and financial technology services, creating a recurring revenue model that grows with every location it adds.

The company is valued at approximately $13 billion. The stock has a Zacks Style Score of "A" in Growth and Momentum.

Raised Guidance

Toast reported EPS recently beating expectations by roughly 4%. The real positive came with a raised full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $790 to $810 million from the prior range of $775 to $795 million. Toast also lifted its recurring gross profit growth target to 21% to 23% from 20% to 22%.

The Q2 guide calls for subscription and fintech gross profit growth of 22% to 24% year over year with adjusted EBITDA of $185 to $195 million.

Estimate Revision Head Higher

Analysts are lifting estimates supporting the bull case, but this is mostly over the long-term. Current year EPS sat at $1.30 thirty days ago and is now $1.34. Next year has moved from $1.66 to $1.74 over the same window, a move of 5%. Three analysts revised current and next year estimates higher in the last 30 days with zero cuts.

AI Is Becoming a Real Catalyst

Toast IQ reached 40,000 weekly active locations. The Toast IQ Grow pilot is generating an average 8% sales lift for participating restaurants versus comparable Toast locations. About 40% of customer support interactions are now resolved by AI, and engineering coding velocity is up more than 60% year over year.

Management said it is actively exploring usage-based AI pricing models as agents take on more restaurant back-office and marketing work. That is a monetization layer that does not yet exist in current estimates.

Enterprise and International Getting Started

In Q1 2026 alone, Toast booked more enterprise locations than it had total customers in 2023. The pipeline across hotels, full-service dining, and the newly launched drive-thru offering was described as healthy.

Internationally, management is concentrating on tier-1, higher-GPV cities including London, Toronto, Sydney, and Melbourne, with additional dense market launches possible in the back half of 2026.

Toast Local, the company's restaurant-friendly demand channel, saw weekly app downloads more than double last quarter with reservation inventory now covering more than 20,000 restaurants.

The One Overhang

Tariffs are a real near-term issue. Toast is already absorbing higher hardware costs, has built inventory to secure supply into 2027, and acknowledged the P&L impact will be larger in 2027 than in 2026. Management was direct about it, which is worth something. But they were equally direct that it does not threaten growth targets or the long-term 40% plus adjusted EBITDA margin profile.

The Technical Take

The chart has not been pretty, with the stock down roughly 50% from the highs it made back in August. But since reporting earnings the stock has attempted to rally and filled the earnings gap from May.

It has since pulled back and given investors an entry point at the 21-day MA.

Let's look at those levels and moving averages

Post earnings low: $22.26

Gap fill (recent high): $28.16

21-day: $24.70

50-day: $26.30

200-day: $32.70

Fibonacci buy zone (50%-61.8% retracements): $24.60-25.25

Current trading levels allow for a short-term trade against the recent lows. For longer term investors, there is an opportunity that any further bounce can break the downtrend, challenge the 200-day and eventually reach those levels from last year.

In Summary

A 35% jump in adjusted EBITDA, 22% location growth, a raised full-year outlook, and an AI monetization layer that is not yet priced in.

That is the TOST bull case.

Price target cuts from Wall Street after a GAAP miss created a solid long term entry point.

Robinhood Markets is a commission-free financial services platform that built its reputation on democratizing trading. But when crypto goes cold, the earnings model feels it fast.

HOOD earns a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and is today's Bear of the Day.

About Robinhood

Headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, Robinhood is a financial services company that enables customers to trade equities, options, futures, event contracts, and cryptocurrencies on a commission-free basis. The platform also offers ETFs, cash management, margin lending, credit cards, and Robinhood Gold, its premium subscription tier.

The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and select European Union markets. As of March 31, 2026, Robinhood had 27.4 million funded customers, $307 billion in total platform assets, and 4.3 million Gold subscribers.

HOOD is valued at $80 billion and has a Forward PE of 47. The stock has Zacks Style Scores of "F" in Value, but "A" in Momentum.

Q1 Earnings Miss

Robinhood's Q1 results missed on both the top and bottom lines. EPS of $0.38 came in below the $0.40 estimate. Revenue of $1.07 billion missed the $1.14 billion consensus by a meaningful margin. The culprit was crypto. Crypto notional trading volume of $66 billion fell 48% year over year as Bitcoin retreated and casual traders stepped away from the asset class. That single line item swung the entire revenue picture.

The underlying business showed genuine strength in other areas. Gold subscribers reached 4.3 million, up 36% year over year. Retirement assets under custody hit $27.4 billion, up 90%. Net deposits grew at a 20% annualized rate. Adjusted EBITDA of $534 million grew from $470 million a year ago. But none of that offset the crypto crater, and the estimates reflect it.

The Estimate Collapse

The revision table is the bear case in numbers. Current year EPS sat at $2.32 ninety days ago. It is now $1.85, a 20% collapse in the consensus in a single quarter. Next year fell from $2.81 to $2.49 over the same window.

Nine analysts revised the current year lower in the last 60 days. Zero revised it lower in the last 7 days, which suggests the cuts may be stabilizing, but the damage is already done and the stock is priced for a recovery that depends heavily on crypto sentiment.

The Bitcoin Problem

Bitcoin has fallen from roughly $85,000 to $60,000 over the past month. That move matters enormously for Robinhood because crypto revenue is high margin and highly volatile.

When casual crypto traders step away, as management confirmed they did in Q1 and into April and May, the revenue impact is immediate and the expense base does not shrink with it.

Management is investing an additional $100 million in 2026 to build the Trump Accounts user interface, raising the full-year adjusted operating expense outlook to $2.7 to $2.825 billion. Spending is going up at exactly the moment crypto revenue is going down.

Technicals Look Bleak

After a huge run late last year, the stock has found a sideways trend along the $80 level. Recently the bulls tried to push the stock higher, but failed and the stock is back to the $80 level.

The long side is likely leaning on the $75 level, but if Bitcoin were to fall further and test the 2026 low of $63.50.

In Summary

The diversification is real but it is not enough to offset a 48% drop in crypto volume with Bitcoin heading lower. Current year estimates have lost 20 cents on the dollar in 90 days, expenses are going up, and the stock is priced for a crypto recovery that has not arrived. That is the Zacks Rank #5 in one sentence.

Additional content:

Is Royal Caribbean Turning the Corner on Mediterranean Weakness?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is seeing early improvement in Mediterranean booking trends — a key part of its high-yielding European itinerary portfolio — after geopolitical disruption pressured demand late in the first quarter. The softness was tied partly to higher airfares, reduced airline capacity and flight disruptions, rather than a weaker underlying appetite for cruise vacations.

The company entered 2026 with exceptionally strong European demand, and that strength was built into its initial outlook. Booking momentum later moderated for Mediterranean sailings, especially for the second and third quarters, when those itineraries represent a larger share of deployment. Airfare to Europe also spiked sharply before easing, adding friction for North American travelers considering summer Mediterranean cruises.

Recent trends suggest the worst of that pressure has passed. RCL said Mediterranean bookings have rebounded in recent weeks, although the near-term benefit may be limited because very little inventory remains for the second and third quarters. As a result, improved demand can support close-in pricing but may not fully restore the stronger trajectory expected earlier in the year.

The impact is reflected in RCL's 2026 guidance. Full-year net yield growth is now expected to be 1.5% to 2.5%, with Mediterranean and West Coast Mexico disruption weighing most on the second and third quarters. Second-quarter net yields are projected to increase only about 0.2% in constant currency, with geopolitical events and dry dock timing creating a nearly 200-basis-point headwind. A similar impact is expected in the third quarter.

Still, the issue appears more temporary than structural. Europe is expected to perform well in 2026, just below the elevated expectations set earlier in the year. RCL also does not see the disruption affecting 2027 booking behavior, while demand across the broader portfolio remains healthy. The Caribbean, which represents the largest share of deployment, continues to show resilience despite elevated industry capacity.

Overall, RCL appears to have moved past the sharpest phase of Mediterranean booking weakness, but limited remaining summer inventory may restrict the pace of near-term yield recovery. Strong Caribbean demand, record Wave Season trends, healthy onboard spending and a diversified portfolio support the broader outlook, while Mediterranean pricing remains a key swing factor for the second and third quarters.

How RCL Stacks Up to Competitors

While RCL's pressure is centered on Mediterranean sailings, Carnival Corp. & plc and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. framed the disruption more broadly across their European deployments.

Carnival provides a steadier comparison of European demand. The company indicated that cancellation trends were not significant, even as Eastern Mediterranean sailings carried a different risk profile from Western Mediterranean and Northern Europe. CCL also stated that Northern Europe was progressing well and that it had made booking progress even on Eastern Mediterranean sailings versus a few weeks earlier. Its strategy of pulling forward occupancy during Wave Season helped it enter the disruption with booking headroom, reducing the near-term pressure from geopolitical uncertainty.

Norwegian Cruise is facing a more difficult European setup. It entered 2026 behind its targeted booking curve, leaving it with more inventory to fill when geopolitical disruption added pressure. NCLH's second-quarter European sailings represented about 26% of deployment, while third-quarter exposure is expected to be about 38%. The company cited elevated cancellations across Europe and noted that, given its weaker starting booking-curve position and the late timing, it would be hard to recover quickly.

Against this backdrop, RCL sits between a better-positioned CCL and a more pressured NCLH. RCL's Mediterranean bookings moderated after an exceptionally strong start to the year, but the weakness appears narrower and more temporary than NCLH's broader European pressure, where external disruption compounded company-specific booking-curve and commercial execution issues.

CCL, meanwhile, appears more resilient, supported by pulled-forward occupancy and limited cancellation pressure. For RCL, the recovery in Mediterranean bookings supports confidence, but limited remaining second- and third-quarter inventory may restrict how much of that rebound translates into near-term yield upside.

RCL's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Royal Caribbean have gained 8.1% in the past year compared with the industry's 2% growth.From a valuation standpoint, RCL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, below the industry's average of 16.22.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL's 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 10.4%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have declined in the past 60 days.

RCL's Zacks Rank

RCL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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