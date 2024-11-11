News & Insights

Toagosei Enters Sustainable Salmon Farming Project

November 11, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

Toagosei Co (JP:4045) has released an update.

Toagosei Co. has embarked on a new venture by participating in a land-based salmon farming project in Japan, supplying essential liquid chemicals to support recirculating aquaculture systems. This initiative aims to address increasing global demand for salmon while reducing environmental impacts associated with traditional aquaculture methods. By investing in this sustainable project, Toagosei is set to contribute to solving social challenges like marine pollution and food security.

