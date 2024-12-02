News & Insights

Toagosei Completes Treasury Stock Acquisition

December 02, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

Toagosei Co (JP:4045) has released an update.

Toagosei Co., Ltd. has completed its planned treasury stock acquisition, purchasing 335,900 shares of common stock for approximately 512.85 million yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader strategy to acquire up to 5.8 million shares, with a budget of 7 billion yen, from February to December 2024.

