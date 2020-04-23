To Understand the Crash's Potential Long-Term Impact: Ignore the Letters, Listen to the Words

There is a lot of talk right now about what the economic recovery from coronavirus will look like. Will it be the “V” shape, like we saw at the end of 2018? Or a check mark, with the bounce taking us past previous highs, like we saw mid-2019?

Then there are the less optimistic letters: a “W” that implies another big move down; the “L” with its implications for a long period of stagnation; or the currently in vogue “Nike swoosh,” somewhere between an “L” and a “V” but with a happy ending.

If you are now confused, you are not alone! The fact is that which letter turns out to be right will be decided by two things, neither of them related to the alphabet or sneakers.

The first is obvious. There is no chance of an economic recovery until the coronavirus is beaten. That could come from continuing to restrict movement and activity, or it could come when a treatment and/or a vaccine is found and made freely available. Either way, it isn’t coming in the next week or two, which makes a “W” more likely than a “V” or check mark at this point.

As difficult as that is to predict, the second deciding factor in the look of the recovery is maybe even harder to anticipate: How much of what has changed over the last couple of months will prove to be permanent? What fundamental changes to consumer behavior and the economy will we see?

Target (TGT) gave some clues in that regard this morning.

Target reported that to-date comparable sales for their first quarter were up 7%, and their CEO, Brian Cornell, went on CNBC to break down the numbers. The interview was largely the kind of platitude-filled unpaid commercial that CEO interviews so often become, with Cornell expressing the company’s concern and appreciation for its employees and customers while simultaneously offering frequent plugs for Target’s curbside pickup and delivery services.

That said, there were some interesting insights.

The fact that the company felt they needed to offer an update at all indicates the level of uncertainty around what the future holds, as does Cornell’s refusal to offer any kind of guidance to investors. He shouldn’t be blamed for that. Offering any sense of certainty right now would probably be dishonest and reckless, but it does point to how far away from an end to all this we really are. If the CEO of a major retailer can’t even guess what the next month or so will look like, how can any of us make informed decisions?

There were other things too that sounded innocuous, or even in some cases optimistic, but which have big implications.

Cornell talked about the 275% increase in online sales, for example, as if it were an unreservedly good thing. But from the perspective of the broader economy, it isn’t.

It is just about an inevitability given the “stay at home” orders in place in most of the country, but what remains to be seen is how much of that shift proves to be permanent, how much purchases have been front loaded, and what impact that will have. If the increase in online business is a significant number, it may benefit TGT as real estate and personnel costs are reduced, but the impact on the broader economy of even more retail job losses would not be a good thing.

Even if those jobs stay, another thing Target announced this morning may have long-term implications. They said they are extending the temporary $2 an hour wage increase that they gave to front line store workers, until the end of May. That is a recognition that those workers are important to the company, but will they be able, or even willing, to walk it back?

For years now, we have been told by Target (and other big box retail chains) that they regretted paying low wages, but that they were a necessity, even as TGT stock rose from under $50 in 2018 to over $130 just before the crash. If they can give a big raise to all hourly-paid workers and remain profitable now, how can they justify taking it back? If the associates are the most important element of Target’s success, as Cornell frequently said this morning, don’t they deserve a decent wage even when going to work no longer involves literally putting their lives on the line?

This morning, as I read through Target’s release and listened to Cornell’s interview, I found it hard to focus on the short-term implications of the news for the stock. That felt kind of silly while a major international corporation talked about changes that could fundamentally alter their industry forever.

It occurred to me then that the extent and shape of the long-term recovery will depend more on what doesn’t return to “normal” than how quickly things do. Investors would be well served by paying less attention to which letter or symbol the chart will eventually resemble, and looking more at fundamental shifts in behavior and conditions that will outlast the crisis.

