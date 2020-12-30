To Invest in Nio You Have to Tune Out the Traders

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Is Nio (NYSE:NIO) still a buy after being up over 1,000% for the year? Before you think that’s a trick question, consider that just over a month ago, Nio stock was up nearly 1,400%.

With that kind of price movement some investors could see Nio as a buy-on-the-dip candidate.

But it also highlights a problem that’s happening in the market right now. Sectors like the electric vehicle (EV) sector are going up on hype, not on fundamentals. Some of these companies will be able to justify their valuations. Others will not.

After being one of the loudest of the bears earlier this year, I believe Nio is a compelling investment. But it’s also likely overvalued. And that means if you don’t currently own Nio now may not be the time.

Trading on the News

Some of the recent speculation regarding Nio has to do with traders selling on the news. In this case, you have the Chinese government investigating Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). But Nio is not Alibaba and there’s nothing (at least not at this time) to suggest that Nio will be in the crosshairs of the Chinese government.

All of which is to say that by the time we get to the new year, I would expect shares of Nio to keep on climbing based on news, not noise.

Nio is not expected to be profitable until 2022 at the earliest. But when you consider that the company was nearly bankrupt earlier this year, this is more than just a little impressive.

The Battle of the Battery Continues

One way that Nio may win the electric vehicle market is with its battery as a service (BAAS) program. Essentially this program makes the entire battery debate somewhat agnostic.

The company hopes that by leasing customers a battery service for approximately $140 per month, they can make the price of their vehicles more appealing, particularly with ongoing subsidies from the Chinese government.

Under the BAAS program, consumers get six monthly battery swaps. Nio estimates that each swap will get drivers about 1,500 miles. On average, a Chinese drives travels about 11,400 miles per year. So for many drivers this program will meet their needs.

I’m a sucker for a unique selling proposition. What Nio is doing with its BAAS program doesn’t qualify as a moat. But it does give the company a first mover advantage at a time when that will mean something.

The Nio Trade Is Different Than Its Actual Story

Nio stock is creating quite a buzz among traders. Ignore that noise. Buying Nio is an investment in an electric vehicle future that the Chinese government is going to will into existence. That is reason enough to stay engaged with Nio stock.

And if you are inclined to trade Nio stock at this time, Tyler Craig has some trading strategies for you. However as I’ve mentioned several times, I don’t use the term trader as a synonym for investor. They are two different disciplines. And they require two different levels of discipline.

Go Long on Nio Stock

After beating some long odds, Nio is trying to grow into a lofty market cap (as of this writing it was over $69 billion) that it may never be able to achieve.

But that’s not completely their fault. The company has done nothing to discourage investors from referring to it as the “Tesla of China.” But that doesn’t mean it is Tesla. And with such a lofty market cap, the company may not have many more gains that afford an opportunity to conduct a secondary share offering.

However the company will still need cash before it becomes profitable. You see where I’m going. Stocks can continue to higher for much longer than is rational. But as the saying goes, stocks don’t go in one direction forever.

So I’ll end where I started. Nio stock is likely overvalued. That doesn’t mean it won’t go higher. But if you’re looking at Nio as an investment, understand that there’s a lot of room for the stock to go down.

