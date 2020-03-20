Technology

To Combat Coronavirus, Major Retailers Add Seniors-Only Shopping Hours

Contributor
Madeleine Johnson Zacks
Published

Over the past few weeks, consumers have been stocking up on food and other essentials as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in the U.S.

Many of us are seeing store aisles empty or extremely picked over, and have been forced go without certain items while in self-isolation because of panic-shopping.

To try and help those most vulnerable or most at risk of contracting COVID-19 get food and supplies, some of the biggest retailer are now dedicating special store hours so that they can shop fully stocked shelves.

Big box giants Target TGT and Walmart WMT are reserving weekly shopping time for seniors, and other grocery chains like Amazon AMZN-owned Whole Foods Market, Albertsons, and Kroger KR have committed to do the same.

Discount brands Dollar General DG and Big Lots BIG are dedicating the first hour of business to those most at risk, while many smaller retail chains around the country are following in their footsteps.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

