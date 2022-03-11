To Buy or Rent: Mortgage Rates and Rents Are Rising

With inflation hitting a 40-year high at 7%, people are seeing higher costs for everything from food to oil. Both home prices and rent costs, however, have outpaced inflation. According to Redfin, the average monthly rent in the U.S. climbed to $1,877 in December, a 14% increase year over year.

In major cities such as New York and Miami, rents have increased by 30%. Austin saw the biggest increase -- where rents surged by 40%. For comparison, the average rent in the U.S. overall increased by only 3% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Rising rents and the potential increase in interest rates have pushed many renters to buy a home. Prospective buyers, however, are also faced with a hot real estate market. This past year saw home-price appreciation of 16.9%. The median price for an existing home increased to $346,900, a gain of $50,200.

Supply at a 50-year low

Home prices are expected to continue rising as buyers look to take advantage of low interest rates and bid on a dwindling supply of homes. According to Freddie Mac, the number of entry-level starter homes is at a five-decade low.

Starter homes -- properties of 1,400 square feet or less -- accounted for 40% of new construction in 1980. In 2020, starter homes accounted for only 7% of construction.

Rent or buy?

So should you buy or rent? It depends on where you live and your personal financial situation. Homes in rural and suburban areas are more affordable, but renting is cheaper in big cities. With both mortgage rates and rents rising, it is important not to rush into overpaying for a home -- or purchasing a home you can’t afford. Consider property taxes, maintenance fees, homeowners insurance, and other expenses of homeownership.

Historically, homeownership has been a way to build wealth and keep up with inflation. With home prices hitting record highs, it is more difficult to save enough for a down payment. It may be more lucrative in this housing market to invest the down payment amount in the stock market and wait for prices to stabilize.

There are signs that the housing market is cooling. Home values posted their second straight month of decelerating price growth. This slowdown in price growth may be an indicator that home prices are leveling off. This can give prospective buyers some breathing room.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.