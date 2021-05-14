To Build the Post-Covid Economy, Small Businesses Need Access to Better Technology

The past year has shown what it takes for companies to survive amid profound disruption. One of the most important factors is technology to allow people to work securely from home. Unfortunately, it has also shown that small businesses often have the toughest time making that happen. This is a major cause of their struggles during the pandemic.

Small businesses are the slowest to adopt remote working technologies, the software review website G2.com found in a survey early on in the pandemic. While 60% of enterprises and 50% of mid-sized companies had updated their communications tools to make this happen, only 40% of small businesses had done so.

It’s an issue of vital importance to the entire economy -- including major corporations and their shareholders.

The big impact of small businesses

A year ago, a team of researchers warned that small businesses across the United States were “facing an existential threat.” Writing in the Harvard Business Review, they noted that businesses “with fewer than 500 employees account for 48% of American jobs and 43.5% of GDP. Yet while these smaller firms are an essential part of the U.S. economy, they’re often financially fragile, with little cash on hand or resources to buffer even a minor financial shock.”

Since small businesses keep so much of America employed, they keep money flowing, providing large corporations with customers who can afford to buy their products and services. But the relationship between enterprises and small businesses goes far beyond that.

Small businesses serve as clients for companies in the B2B space. They serve as vendors providing necessary goods and services to corporations and consumers -- and fewer in existence means less competition, ultimately driving up costs. Small businesses are also an important training ground for many people to develop the skills necessary for a wide range of jobs, creating a large pool of future applicants for enterprises.

And many small businesses are especially agile and innovative. They’re the startups that disrupt entire industries -- in many cases, ultimately being bought out by large corporations, adding value for shareholders.

Leveling the playing field

Over the past year, I’ve had the chance to see the transformations that occur when small businesses get access to vital technologies. Working in the unified communications space at Nextiva, I saw the advantages big businesses have and the necessity of creating a more level playing field for smaller organizations.

When millions of people suddenly began working from home, call centers had to function in completely new ways. Companies could no longer operate rooms full of landline phones in packed offices. Simultaneously, the pandemic was creating “an exponential rise in call volumes at customer service centers across geographies and industries,” supply chain company GEP reported. And AI Chatbots couldn’t handle everything. Callers wanted to talk with fellow human beings.

Many big businesses rushed to set up or expand their VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) operations, enabling employees to handle phone calls over the Internet. Call center agents could now operate from home -- something likely to continue, for at least some workers, well into the future.

But small businesses often had a harder time making this switch, with lack of technical expertise to make these kinds of decisions and less institutional knowledge of the options available, along with all the anxiety surrounding looming financial instability. When our call center technology quickly became a perfect fit for them, I got to see many small businesses get up and running, vastly increasing their chances of surviving.

The good news

Despite the toll the pandemic has taken on small businesses, new estimates suggest it was not quite as awful as predicted. A study from the Federal Reserve finds that the number of excess closures was probably under 200,000. That’s still a great many businesses, affecting many livelihoods. It’s heartbreaking for hard-working entrepreneurs. Still, as the Wall Street Journal notes, the figure is well under some of the dire predictions. The study also points out that it’s difficult to distinguish temporary closures from permanent ones this soon. More of the struggling small businesses could resume operations as they get technologies in place.

VoIP is just one of many tools that small businesses need access to. As the U.S. Chamber of Commerce points out, Artificial Intelligence, inventory management software, project management and third-party e-commerce software are among the other necessities in many cases.

As America looks to build a new post-pandemic economy, we should all keep in mind that investing in small businesses is essential -- for both main street and Wall Street.

Gaetano DiNardi is senior director of growth at Nextiva.

