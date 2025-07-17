$TNYA stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TNYA stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,990,024 of trading volume.

$TNYA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TNYA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TNYA stock page ):

$TNYA insiders have traded $TNYA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID V GOEDDEL purchased 35,714,284 shares for an estimated $24,999,998

GROUP III GP, LP COLUMN purchased 35,714,284 shares for an estimated $24,999,998

FARAZ ALI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,930 shares for an estimated $6,656 .

. WHITTEMORE TINGLEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,335 shares for an estimated $5,283 .

. TOMOHIRO HIGA (SVP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,872 shares for an estimated $1,951.

$TNYA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $TNYA stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TNYA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TNYA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 03/13/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

$TNYA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TNYA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TNYA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $6.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.0 on 03/12/2025

