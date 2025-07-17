$TNYA stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TNYA stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,990,024 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TNYA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TNYA stock page):
$TNYA Insider Trading Activity
$TNYA insiders have traded $TNYA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID V GOEDDEL purchased 35,714,284 shares for an estimated $24,999,998
- GROUP III GP, LP COLUMN purchased 35,714,284 shares for an estimated $24,999,998
- FARAZ ALI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,930 shares for an estimated $6,656.
- WHITTEMORE TINGLEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,335 shares for an estimated $5,283.
- TOMOHIRO HIGA (SVP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,872 shares for an estimated $1,951.
$TNYA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $TNYA stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 5,896,873 shares (+30563.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,361,807
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,897,084 shares (-56.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,651,627
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,541,725 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $878,937
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,173,757 shares (-78.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $669,158
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 809,988 shares (+24.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $461,774
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 775,657 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $442,202
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 438,886 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $250,208
$TNYA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TNYA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 03/13/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
$TNYA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TNYA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TNYA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 05/09/2025
- Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 04/25/2025
- Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $6.0 on 03/13/2025
- Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.0 on 03/12/2025
