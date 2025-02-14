$TNYA stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TNYA stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,130,867 of trading volume.

$TNYA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TNYA:

$TNYA insiders have traded $TNYA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FARAZ ALI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,748 shares for an estimated $28,215 .

. WHITTEMORE TINGLEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,428 shares for an estimated $21,500 .

. CHIHIRO SAITO (SVP, Accounting and Fin. Ops.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,621 shares for an estimated $11,626.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TNYA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $TNYA stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $TNYA on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.