$TNYA stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TNYA stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,130,867 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TNYA:
$TNYA Insider Trading Activity
$TNYA insiders have traded $TNYA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FARAZ ALI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,748 shares for an estimated $28,215.
- WHITTEMORE TINGLEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,428 shares for an estimated $21,500.
- CHIHIRO SAITO (SVP, Accounting and Fin. Ops.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,621 shares for an estimated $11,626.
$TNYA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $TNYA stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,130,774 shares (+20670.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,337,006
- FMR LLC removed 1,311,265 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,875,108
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,190,171 shares (+29.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,701,944
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 639,760 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,234,736
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 559,870 shares (+156.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,080,549
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 485,289 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $936,607
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 380,468 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $544,069
