$TNYA Earnings Results: $TNYA Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TNYA ($TNYA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, missing estimates of -$0.19 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

$TNYA Insider Trading Activity

$TNYA insiders have traded $TNYA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID V GOEDDEL purchased 35,714,284 shares for an estimated $24,999,998

GROUP III GP, LP COLUMN purchased 35,714,284 shares for an estimated $24,999,998

FARAZ ALI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,741 shares for an estimated $5,244 .

. CHIHIRO SAITO (SVP, Accounting and Fin. Ops.) sold 2,258 shares for an estimated $4,786

WHITTEMORE TINGLEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,398 shares for an estimated $3,983 .

. TOMOHIRO HIGA (SVP, Finance) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,482 shares for an estimated $1,336.

$TNYA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $TNYA stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

