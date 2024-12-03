TNT Sports collaborates with NBA 2K, Genius Sports on NBA viewing experience

TNT Sports’ networks and platforms will showcase Knockout Rounds action of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup with multiple viewing experiences available for fans across TNT, truTV and Max (WBD). TNT Sports in collaboration with NBA 2K (TTWO) and Genius Sports (GENI), will offer an NBA 2K25 DataCast viewing experience on truTV and Max. This alternative telecast will be available during all of TNT Sports’ 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinals and Semifinal live game coverage and will blur the lines between the video game and the real NBA experience. Viewers will see NBA 2K25 overlays such as the Shot Meter, 2K Badges, official 2K camera angles and more, with split-second game insights powered by Genius Sports’ GeniusIQ – including player tracking, shot probability, and shot distance – embedded throughout the telecasts. The alternative viewing experience will feature contributions from Vince Carter, Candace Parker, Channing Frye, Adam Lefkoe, Kirk Goldsberry and others. Fans that tune into all NBA 2K25 DataCast broadcasts will also have the opportunity to redeem six total NBA 2K25 Locker Codes each unlocking an Amethyst MyTEAM pack, allowing players to choose one of 11 NBA superstars to build the ultimate MyTEAM lineup.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WBD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.