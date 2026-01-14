TNL Mediagene (TNMG) Price Target Increased by 1,900.00% to 71.40

The average one-year price target for TNL Mediagene (NasdaqCM:TNMG) has been revised to $71.40 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of $3.57 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3,130.77% from the latest reported closing price of $2.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in TNL Mediagene. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNMG is 0.00%, an increase of 21.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 63.56% to 37K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Securities holds 15K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 16.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNMG by 22.54% over the last quarter.

Resolute Advisors holds 14K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 19.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNMG by 30.11% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing a decrease of 484.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNMG by 91.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.