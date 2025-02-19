$TNL Earnings Results: $TNL Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TNL ($TNL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.72 per share, beating estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $971,000,000, beating estimates of $966,164,899 by $4,835,101.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TNL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$TNL Insider Trading Activity

$TNL insiders have traded $TNL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN P HOLMES sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,804,000

GEOFFREY RICHARDS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,016 shares for an estimated $1,042,863 .

. JEFFREY MYERS (See Remarks) sold 13,569 shares for an estimated $731,911

AMANDINE ROBIN-CAPLAN (See remarks) sold 3,246 shares for an estimated $135,799

GEORGE HERRERA sold 2,193 shares for an estimated $93,158

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $TNL stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.