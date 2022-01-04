TNL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.31, changing hands as high as $58.51 per share. Travel + Leisure Co shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNL's low point in its 52 week range is $43.22 per share, with $68.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.31.

