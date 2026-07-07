TNK Stock Up 57.3% Y/Y: Can the Momentum Last Throughout 2026?

Teekay Tankers TNK shares have performed impressively on the bourse of late. Shares of this Hamilton, Bermuda-based company have surged 57.3% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry’s 47.3% growth.



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Given the impressive price performance, let's take a deeper look at the factors driving growth at TNK, leading full-service lightering and lightering support provider. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and assess its potential for continued gains.

Teekay Tankers’ June 2026 market update highlights a robust tanker market supported by geopolitical disruptions that pushed freight rates to record highs during the first half of the year. While the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following the United States-Iran peace agreement may lead to short-term rate volatility, the gradual recovery of Middle Eastern oil production and the need to replenish global oil inventories are expected to support tanker demand over the longer term. Meanwhile, rising new tanker orders reflect fleet renewal efforts rather than oversupply concerns, given the aging global tanker fleet.

TNK’s first-quarter 2026 Hazard Reporting Awards underscore the company’s strong commitment to workplace safety and proactive risk management. By recognizing vessels with the highest hazard reporting activity and leveraging a digital reporting platform to identify safety trends and implement corrective actions, the company continues to strengthen its safety culture, enhance operational reliability and promote safer working conditions across its fleet.

The company continues to advance its fleet renewal strategy by replacing older vessels with newer, more efficient tankers. During the first quarter of 2026, the company acquired three modern Aframax tankers while divesting two older Suezmax vessels at a gain. It subsequently agreed to purchase two Suezmax newbuildings for 2027 delivery while selling another aging vessel. These transactions are expected to enhance fleet efficiency, reduce the average fleet age and strengthen the company's long-term operating performance.

TNK's current ratio has strengthened significantly over the past five years, rising from 2.70 in 2022 to 3.97 in 2023, 5.66 in 2024, 7.98 in 2025 and 9.40 in the first quarter of 2026. This consistent improvement highlights the company's increasingly strong liquidity position, indicating a greater ability to meet its short-term obligations while maintaining ample financial flexibility.

Estimate Revisions to Head North

Driven by the positives discussed above, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the full-year 2026 and 2027 has been revised 88.4% and 58.1%, respectively, upward over the past 60 days.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Werner Enterprises WERN.

EXPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 12.3% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Werner Enterprises currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

WERN has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 30.6%.

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Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.