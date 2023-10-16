TNK or KEX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Transportation - Shipping stocks have likely encountered both Teekay Tankers (TNK) and Kirby (KEX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Both Teekay Tankers and Kirby have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

TNK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 3.14, while KEX has a forward P/E of 21.77. We also note that TNK has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. KEX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81.

Another notable valuation metric for TNK is its P/B ratio of 1.09. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, KEX has a P/B of 1.58.

Based on these metrics and many more, TNK holds a Value grade of A, while KEX has a Value grade of C.

Both TNK and KEX are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TNK is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

