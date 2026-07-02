Is TNGX Stock Still Worth Buying After Its Huge Rally in 2026?

Tango Therapeutics TNGX has become one of 2026’s more dramatic biotechnology stories, with shares up 224.3% year to date and 404.1% over the past year.

That rally reflects real clinical progress, but it also raises the bar. Tango remains a clinical-stage company with no approved products, no recurring product revenues and a valuation that already discounts meaningful success.

Why TNGX Bulls See More Upside

The bullish case starts with vopimetostat, Tango’s selective PRMT5 inhibitor for MTAP-deleted cancers. Its MTA-cooperative mechanism is designed to target MTAP-deleted cancer cells while sparing normal tissue, a distinction that could support broader use across pancreatic cancer, lung cancer and other solid tumors.

The strongest near-term excitement comes from the vopimetostat-daraxonrasib combination in previously treated MTAP-deleted, RAS-mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Among 12 evaluable patients, the regimen produced a 92% objective response rate, 100% disease control rate and 90% six-month progression-free survival rate.

That data supports Tango’s plan to move the combination toward late-stage development in first-line MTAP-deleted pancreatic cancer, subject to regulatory feedback. Revolution Medicines RVMD, Tango’s RAS inhibitor partner, is a relevant comparator because daraxonrasib is its investigational RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor for RAS-addicted cancers.

Tango also expects multiple 2026 readouts, including vopimetostat monotherapy data in lung cancer and initial TNG456 data in glioblastoma. Erasca ERAS adds another combination angle through ERAS-0015, its pan-RAS molecular glue, which Tango plans to evaluate with vopimetostat.

Why Tango Still Carries Real Risk

The bear case is straightforward. Tango has no marketed therapies and has not generated recurring product revenue. Its valuation depends on clinical execution, regulatory progress and eventual commercialization rather than operating cash flow.

The end of recognized Gilead collaboration revenue sharpens that risk. Collaboration revenue was zero in the first quarter of 2026, compared with $5.4 million in the year-ago period, after remaining deferred revenue tied to the Gilead collaboration was recognized in 2025.

That leaves more of the investment case tied to wholly owned programs. Pipeline setbacks, slower enrollment or disappointing later-stage results could weigh heavily because Tango’s clinical focus is still concentrated around vopimetostat and TNG456.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tango Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

How TNGX Valuation Complicates the Call

The share-price move has made valuation harder to ignore. Tango’s trailing 12-month book value multiple stands at 10.59X, above 3.64X for its Zacks sub-industry, 4.04X for the broader Zacks sector and 8.10X for the S&P 500.

That premium does not mean the rally is finished. It does mean investors may need stronger clinical evidence before assuming the recent momentum can continue unchecked.

The valuation setup favors selectivity. For new buyers, the stock’s next leg likely depends less on enthusiasm and more on whether upcoming data confirm that vopimetostat can support a larger commercial opportunity.

Why Tango Cash Buys Time but Not Certainty

Tango ended March 31, 2026, with $379.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Management expects that balance to fund operations into 2028.

That runway matters. It gives Tango time to advance several programs, absorb near-term development spending and pursue key readouts without immediate financing pressure.

Still, cash does not remove clinical risk. Larger late-stage studies could raise spending needs, especially if timelines extend or data force Tango to adjust its development strategy.

How TNGX Ranking Signals Shape the Debate

The bottom line is that TNGX still offers meaningful clinical upside, but the easy part of the trade may have passed. The stock’s premium valuation, lack of product revenue and dependence on upcoming data make the risk-reward profile more balanced after the rally.

TNGX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of F, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of F. The Rank points to a neutral near-term earnings estimate backdrop, while the Style Scores suggest strong price momentum but weak value and growth characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

For investors, those signals are best used as entry-point tools rather than final verdicts. In Tango’s case, the stock remains event-driven, and upcoming clinical updates are likely to matter more than any single ranking metric.

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Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.