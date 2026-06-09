TNGX Stock Jumps 53% on Early Pancreatic Cancer Study Results

Shares of Tango Therapeutics TNGX surged 53% on Monday after the company reported encouraging initial data from an ongoing phase I/II study evaluating combination treatments involving its investigational drug, vopimetostat.

The study is assessing vopimetostat plus one of Revolution Medicines’ RVMD experimental RAS inhibitors — daraxonrasib or zoldonrasib — in previously treated patients with MTAP-deleted and RAS-mutant metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

The strongest results were reported from the vopimetostat-daraxonrasib arm. Among 12 evaluable patients, the combination achieved an objective response rate (ORR) of 92%, with a disease control rate (DCR) of 100% and a six-month progression-free survival (PFS) rate of 90%. In contrast, the vopimetostat-zoldonrasib combination achieved a 52% ORR across 27 evaluable patients, a DCR of 96% and a six-month PFS rate of 74%. Both combinations were generally well tolerated.

The data drew significant attention from investors and analysts, many of whom were particularly impressed by the vopimetostat-daraxonrasib results. Investors also welcomed the company's decision to advance this combination into late-stage development for first-line MTAP-deleted pancreatic cancer.

Management believes the findings support the broader strategy of combining PRMT5 inhibition with RAS-targeted therapies and reinforce the potential for a chemotherapy-free treatment option in patients with MTAP-deleted pancreatic cancer.

TNGX Stock’s Price Performance

Year to date, the company’s shares have skyrocketed 249% against the industry’s 3% fall.



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More on TNGX’s Vopimetostat

The drug is a selective PRMT5 inhibitor designed to target cancers harboring MTAP deletions, a genetic alteration found across multiple tumor types, including pancreatic cancer. Apart from the above study, vopimetostat is also being tested as a monotherapy in a phase I/II study across MTAP-deleted solid tumors. Data from this study is expected later this year.

In March, Tango Therapeutics entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Erasca ERAS. Under the agreement, the companies will evaluate vopimetostat in combination with ERAS' pan-RAS molecular glue, ERAS-0015, in patients with MTAP-deleted RAS-mutant cancers. Tango plans to initiate a phase I/II study before year-end, further expanding the development opportunities for vopimetostat.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. Price

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TNGX’s Zacks Rank

Tango Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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