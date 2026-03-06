TNGX Stock Hits Record High on Inking Collaboration Deal With ERAS

Shares of Tango Therapeutics TNGX surged 36.3% on Thursday to a record high after Erasca ERAS announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with the company.

Under the agreement, the companies will evaluate Erasca’s pan-RAS molecular glue ERAS-0015 in combination with Tango Therapeutics’ MTAP-deleted selective PRMT5 inhibitor, vopimetostat (TNG462), to treat patients with MTAP-deleted RAS-mutant cancers in a clinical study.

Rationale Behind the TNGX/ERAS Deal

Erasca is currently evaluating ERAS-0015 in the phase I AURORAS-1 study in patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors. Early clinical data have shown encouraging activity, including initial responses in patients across multiple tumor types and RAS mutations at relatively low dose levels. The companies believe combining ERAS-0015 with Tango Therapeutics’ vopimetostat could offer a novel therapeutic strategy for patients with MTAP-deleted RAS-mutant cancers, in an area where treatment options remain limited.

The collaboration will support a phase I/II study evaluating the combination of ERAS-0015 and vopimetostat in patients with MTAP-deleted pancreatic cancer and MTAP-deleted RAS-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Under the terms of the agreement, Erasca will provide ERAS-0015 at no cost, while Tango Therapeutics will sponsor the early to mid-stage study. Both companies will retain commercial rights to their respective therapies under the non-exclusive agreement.

In the past six months, TNGX shares have rallied 147.1% compared with the industry’s 19.7% growth.



The combination approach is based on the biology of MTAP-deleted tumors. Nearly all MTAP-deleted pancreatic cancers and around 30% of MTAP-deleted NSCLC cases harbor co-occurring RAS mutations, making these tumors potentially vulnerable to dual inhibition of the RAS pathway and PRMT5. By simultaneously targeting these mechanisms, Tango Therapeutics and Erasca aim to enhance tumor growth suppression, potentially improving response durability and reducing the likelihood of treatment resistance in these difficult-to-treat cancers.

TNGX’s Pipeline Progress

In the absence of a marketed product, Tango Therapeutics is focused on advancing its clinical pipeline, especially its lead candidate, vopimetostat. TNGX is currently gearing up to initiate a pivotal study for vopimetostat monotherapy in second-line MTAP-deleted pancreatic cancer in 2026. An ongoing phase I/II study is also evaluating vopimetostat monotherapy for lung cancer, with an update expected in 2026.

Tango Therapeutics also has an ongoing collaboration agreement with Revolution Medicines to evaluate vopimetostat in combination with RVMD’s RAS(ON) inhibitors, daraxonrasib and zoldonrasib, for the treatment of MTAP-deleted, RAS-mutant pancreatic and lung cancers. The ongoing phase I/II study of the vopimetostat combos is currently enrolling patients with previously treated disease. To date, the combinations have been well tolerated with encouraging preliminary efficacy signals. Initial safety and efficacy data from the study are expected in 2026. Positive results could inform an innovative development path for the combos in a pivotal study in first-line pancreatic cancer.

TNGX’s second pipeline candidate, TNG456, is a potent, highly MTAP-selective brain-penetrant PRMT5 inhibitor in development for glioblastoma in a phase I/II study, with initial safety and efficacy data anticipated in 2026.

Another candidate in Tango Therapeutics’ pipeline is TNG260, a first-in-class, highly selective CoREST complex inhibitor. The candidate is currently being evaluated with Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in a phase I/II study in STK11 mutant/KRAS wild type NSCLC.

TNGX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Tango Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

