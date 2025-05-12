$TNGX Earnings Results: $TNGX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TNGX ($TNGX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, missing estimates of -$0.36 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $5,390,000, missing estimates of $6,827,880 by $-1,437,880.

$TNGX Insider Trading Activity

$TNGX insiders have traded $TNGX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MACE ROTHENBERG has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $74,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BARBARA WEBER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,791 shares for an estimated $57,710 .

. ADAM CRYSTAL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,283 shares for an estimated $43,865 .

. DANIELLA BECKMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,232 shares for an estimated $25,281 .

. DOUGLAS BARRY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,330 shares for an estimated $16,369.

$TNGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $TNGX stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

