TNGX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TNGX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.07, changing hands as high as $9.15 per share. Tango Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNGX's low point in its 52 week range is $2.88 per share, with $13.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.96.

