TNG Limited Director Increases Shareholding by 2.5 Million

November 07, 2024 — 10:49 pm EST

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

TNG Limited announced a significant change in the interest of its director Grant Francis Wilson, who recently acquired 2.5 million additional ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition, valued at $132,825, increases Wilson’s total holdings to 28.5 million shares, reflecting a strategic move that could influence investor confidence in the company.

