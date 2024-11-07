TNG Limited Director Increases Shareholding by 2.5 Million

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.
TNG Limited announced a significant change in the interest of its director Grant Francis Wilson, who recently acquired 2.5 million additional ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition, valued at $132,825, increases Wilson’s total holdings to 28.5 million shares, reflecting a strategic move that could influence investor confidence in the company.
