TNG Limited Announces New Securities Issue for 2024

TNG Limited, trading under the ASX code TVN, announced a proposed issue of 3.9 million securities, set to expire in June 2027, with an exercise price of $0.12. The issue date is planned for December 11, 2024, marking a strategic move to potentially enhance liquidity and attract new investors. This development could be of interest to those monitoring opportunities in the financial markets.

