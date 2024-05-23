News & Insights

TNG Limited Achieves Breakthrough in Mineral Processing

May 23, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

TNG Limited has announced the successful completion of a development program for the TIVAN+ technology, in partnership with CSIRO, that enhances the processing of critical minerals. The test results not only met but exceeded expectations, demonstrating the technical viability of the TIVAN+ technology in extracting high-grade vanadium, titanium, and iron from the Speewah concentrate. This breakthrough has the potential to significantly impact the global supply chains for vanadium and titanium, key components in ‘green steel’ production.

