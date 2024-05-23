TNG Limited Achieves Breakthrough in Mineral Processing

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

TNG Limited has announced the successful completion of a development program for the TIVAN+ technology, in partnership with CSIRO, that enhances the processing of critical minerals. The test results not only met but exceeded expectations, demonstrating the technical viability of the TIVAN+ technology in extracting high-grade vanadium, titanium, and iron from the Speewah concentrate. This breakthrough has the potential to significantly impact the global supply chains for vanadium and titanium, key components in ‘green steel’ production.

For further insights into AU:TVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.