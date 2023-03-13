TNET Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.12, changing hands as low as $73.86 per share. Trinet Group Inc. shares are currently trading off about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TNET's low point in its 52 week range is $60.605 per share, with $103.355 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.42.
