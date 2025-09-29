TNET Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/1/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/1/25, Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.275, payable on 10/27/25. As a percentage of TNET's recent stock price of $67.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TNET is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNET's low point in its 52 week range is $62.55 per share, with $99.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.40.

In Monday trading, Trinet Group Inc. shares are currently up about 3.1% on the day.

