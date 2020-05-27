TNET Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.43, changing hands as high as $55.52 per share. Trinet Group Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNET's low point in its 52 week range is $27.79 per share, with $76.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.