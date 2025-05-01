$TNDM stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TNDM stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,780,432 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TNDM:
$TNDM Insider Trading Activity
$TNDM insiders have traded $TNDM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIM D BLICKENSTAFF has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,400.
- JEAN-CLAUDE KYRILLOS (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) purchased 10,538 shares for an estimated $190,966
- MARK DAVID NOVARA (EVP & CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) purchased 532 shares for an estimated $12,363
$TNDM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $TNDM stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,498,300 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,988,766
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,283,316 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,225,042
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,278,047 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,035,252
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 1,086,337 shares (+189.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,129,858
- BELLEVUE GROUP AG removed 1,068,435 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,485,028
- CHICAGO CAPITAL, LLC removed 949,881 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,199,719
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 883,730 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,831,954
$TNDM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TNDM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNDM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 03/04.
$TNDM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TNDM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
$TNDM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TNDM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TNDM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 03/05/2025
- Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a target price of $44.0 on 01/08/2025
- Jeff Johnson from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $37.0 on 11/07/2024
