$TNDM stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TNDM stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,780,432 of trading volume.

$TNDM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TNDM:

$TNDM insiders have traded $TNDM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIM D BLICKENSTAFF has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,400 .

. JEAN-CLAUDE KYRILLOS (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) purchased 10,538 shares for an estimated $190,966

MARK DAVID NOVARA (EVP & CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) purchased 532 shares for an estimated $12,363

$TNDM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $TNDM stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TNDM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TNDM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNDM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TNDM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TNDM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

$TNDM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TNDM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TNDM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a target price of $44.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Jeff Johnson from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $37.0 on 11/07/2024

