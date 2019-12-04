TNDM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.71, changing hands as low as $63.35 per share. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNDM's low point in its 52 week range is $29.4328 per share, with $74.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.44.

