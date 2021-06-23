TNDM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.20, changing hands as high as $96.39 per share. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNDM's low point in its 52 week range is $76.19 per share, with $123.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.34.

