TNC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.18, changing hands as low as $68.50 per share. Tennant Co. shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNC's low point in its 52 week range is $46.64 per share, with $87.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.94.

