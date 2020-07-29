TNC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.38, changing hands as high as $69.97 per share. Tennant Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNC's low point in its 52 week range is $46.64 per share, with $87.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.47.

