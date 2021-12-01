TNA, ROSC: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, which added 4,250,000 units, or a 26.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of TNA, in morning trading today Ishares Russell 2000 ETF is up about 2.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ROSC ETF, which added 250,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units.

