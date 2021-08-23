TNA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares ETF (Symbol: TNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.34, changing hands as high as $83.62 per share. Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNA's low point in its 52 week range is $26.14 per share, with $108.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.