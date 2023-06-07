TNA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the DIREXION SMALL CAP BULL 3X SHARES ETF (Symbol: TNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.78, changing hands as high as $36.14 per share. DIREXION SMALL CAP BULL 3X SHARES shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNA's low point in its 52 week range is $26.7099 per share, with $54.0495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.62.

